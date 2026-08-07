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HomeCompare BikesRetrosa vs Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]

Avera Retrosa vs Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]

In 2026 Avera Retrosa or Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 88,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour. Retrosa has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
Retrosa vs Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Retrosa Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
BrandAveraBajaj
Price₹ 88,900₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge-
Mileage-39.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2-3 Hours-

Filters
Retrosa
Avera Retrosa
Lite e
₹88,900*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Avera Retrosa Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Length
1875 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Height
700 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm
Width
1140 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/70-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
140 km
Max Speed
55 kmph
Continious Power
1800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (Hydraulic Type)Telescopic (37 mm)
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tubeMonoshock with Nitrox
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Fast Charging Time
1 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Climbing Capacity ->=11 Degree, Fuel economy - 10-14 paisa per km (Avg)Gear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicator
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2-3 Hours-
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,9521,62,310
Ex-Showroom Price
88,9001,40,915
RTO
011,603
Insurance
4,0529,792
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9973,488

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