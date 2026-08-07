In 2026 Avera Retrosa or Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 88,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour. Retrosa has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
Retrosa vs Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Retrosa
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Avera
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 88,900
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Range
|140 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|39.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2-3 Hours
|-