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Avera Retrosa vs Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

In 2026 Avera Retrosa or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 88,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Retrosa has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
Retrosa vs Avenger Cruise 220 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Retrosa Avenger cruise 220
BrandAveraBajaj
Price₹ 88,900₹ 1.37 Lakhs
Range140 km/charge-
Mileage-40.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-220 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time2-3 Hours-

Filters
Retrosa
Avera Retrosa
Lite e
₹88,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Avera Retrosa Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Model Name View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1875 mm2210 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
700 mm1321 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm737 mm
Width
1140 mm806 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :- 90/70-12Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Sheet MetalSpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
140 km520 km
Max Speed
55 kmph120 kmph
Continious Power
1800 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
2.7 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Front Suspension
Telescopic (Hydraulic Type)Telescopic with double anti friction bush
Rear Suspension
Double shocker with dual tube5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Fast Charging Time
1 Hours-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Climbing Capacity ->=11 Degree, Fuel economy - 10-14 paisa per km (Avg)-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
2-3 Hours-
Battery Capacity
3.4 kWh12V/ 8Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,9521,58,615
Ex-Showroom Price
88,9001,36,691
RTO
010,935
Insurance
4,05210,989
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9973,409

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