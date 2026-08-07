In 2026 Avera Retrosa or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avera Retrosa Price starts at Rs. 88,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Retrosa has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
Retrosa vs Avenger Cruise 220 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Retrosa
|Avenger cruise 220
|Brand
|Avera
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 88,900
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|Range
|140 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|3.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|220 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|2-3 Hours
|-