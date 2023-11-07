In 2023 Avera Retrosa or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Avera Retrosa or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avera Retrosa Price starts at 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Avera offers the Retrosa in 1 colour. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. Retrosa has a range of up to 140 km/charge. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less