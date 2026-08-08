In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] up to 50.0 and the Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] in 2 colours.
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan xero plus [2018-2022]
|Eeva zx [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 46,900
|₹ 59,000
|Range
|50.0
|60-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.