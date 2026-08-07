In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] up to 50.0 and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] in 2 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan xero plus [2018-2022]
|O3
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 46,900
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|50.0
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|-