In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] up to 50.0 and the Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] in 2 colours.
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs Enduro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan xero plus [2018-2022]
|Enduro
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 46,900
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|50.0
|65-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.