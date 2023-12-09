In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus Price starts at 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eZy Price starts at 31,880 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Ujaas eZy engine makes power & torque 250 W & 75 Nm respectively. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus in 2 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eZy in 2 colours. The Avan Xero Plus mileage is around kmpl. Ujaas eZy has a range of up to 60 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less