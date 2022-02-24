Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs Star City Plus Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avan xero plus [2018-2022] Star city plus Brand Avan Motors TVS Price ₹ 46,900 ₹ 72,200 Range 50.0 - Mileage - 83.09 kmpl Battery Capacity 48 V - Engine Capacity - 109 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -