In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] in 2 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] has a range of up to 50.0. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan xero plus [2018-2022]
|Sport
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 46,900
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|50.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-