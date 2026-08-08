In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] in 2 colours. Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] has a range of up to 50.0. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan xero plus [2018-2022]
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 46,900
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|50.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-