Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] in 2 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] has a range of up to 50.0. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.