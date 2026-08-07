In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] up to 50.0 and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] in 2 colours.
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan xero plus [2018-2022]
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 46,900
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|50.0
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.