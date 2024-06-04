In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus in 2 colours. The Avan Xero Plus mileage is around kmpl. Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Avan Xero Plus vs Rafiki Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan xero plus
|Rafiki
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 46,900
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|-
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.