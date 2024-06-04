HT Auto
Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus vs Trinity Motors Rafiki

In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus in 2 colours. The Avan Xero Plus mileage is around kmpl. Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Avan Xero Plus vs Rafiki Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avan xero plus Rafiki
BrandAvan MotorsTrinity Motors
Price₹ 46,900₹ 69,999
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage--
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacitynull cc-
TransmissionAutomaticAutomatic
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Avan Xero Plus
Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus
Xero Plus Single Battery
₹46,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Rafiki
Trinity Motors Rafiki
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
800 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
50-60 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 Kmph-
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Length
1800 mm1700 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm-
Kerb Weight
62 kg62 kg
Width
680 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
3 Speed Mode- (Low, Medium, High), Saftey Parking Brake Sensor, Rear Tail Box, Open Glove Box with Hook, Lockable Battery compartment-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
No-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,80973,600
Ex-Showroom Price
52,80969,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1351,581

