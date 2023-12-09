Saved Articles

Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus vs Okinawa Ridge

In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Okinawa Ridge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Avan Xero Plus
Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus
Xero Plus Single Battery
₹46,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Ridge
Okinawa Ridge
Plus
₹61,791*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
800 W1700 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
50-60 km/charge84 km/charge
Max Speed
45 Kmph45 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,80961,791
Ex-Showroom Price
52,80961,791
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1351,328

