In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] up to 50.0 and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] in 2 colours.
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan xero plus [2018-2022]
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 46,900
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|50.0
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.