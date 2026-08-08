Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs Accelero Plus Comparison

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] up to 50.0 and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] in 2 colours.