Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs XGT X One Comparison

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] or Komaki XGT X One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] up to 50.0 and the XGT X One has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] in 2 colours.