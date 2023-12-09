In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus Price starts at 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at 66,535 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, LYF engine makes power & torque 250 W & 55 Nm respectively. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus in 2 colours. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. The Avan Xero Plus mileage is around kmpl. LYF has a range of up to 80 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less