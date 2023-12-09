In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus Price starts at Rs 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs 60,539 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus in 2 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less