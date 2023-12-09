In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus Price starts at Rs 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs 70,211 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus in 2 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less