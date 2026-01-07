In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] in 2 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] has a range of up to 50.0. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan xero plus [2018-2022]
|Dio
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 46,900
|₹ 68,846
|Range
|50.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-