HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesAvan Xero Plus vs CD 110 Dream

Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus vs Honda CD 110 Dream

In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Avan Xero Plus
Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus
Xero Plus Single Battery
₹46,900*
*Last Recorded Price
CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
STD
₹49,336*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
800 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
50-60 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,80975,382
Ex-Showroom Price
52,80964,421
RTO
05,153
Insurance
05,808
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1351,620

