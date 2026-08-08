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HomeCompare BikesAvan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs F3i

Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs Hero Lectro F3i

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] or Hero Lectro F3i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F3i Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] up to 50.0 and the F3i has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] in 2 colours.
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs F3i Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avan xero plus [2018-2022] F3i
BrandAvan MotorsHero Lectro
Price₹ 46,900₹ 42,999
Range50.025 km/charge
Battery Capacity48 V-
Charging Time-4 Hrs.

Filters
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022]
Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022]
Xero Plus Single Battery
₹46,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
F3i
Hero Lectro F3i
STD
₹42,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Length
1800 mm-
Wheelbase
1300 mm-
Kerb Weight
62 kg-
Width
680 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumV Brake
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
800 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
50-60 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 Kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
3 Speed Mode- (Low, Medium, High), Saftey Parking Brake Sensor, Rear Tail Box, Open Glove Box with Hook, Lockable Battery compartmentMagnetic charging connector, Smart RFID key
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
No-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,80946,162
Ex-Showroom Price
52,80942,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,163
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,135992

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