In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] or Hero Lectro C6 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C6 Price starts at Rs. 34,999 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] up to 50.0 and the C6 has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] in 2 colours.
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs C6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan xero plus [2018-2022]
|C6
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 46,900
|₹ 34,999
|Range
|50.0
|50 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hrs.