In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus Price starts at 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at 50,000 (last recorded price). Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus in 2 colours. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour. The Avan Xero Plus mileage is around kmpl. Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less