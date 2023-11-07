Saved Articles

Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus vs Hero Xoom 110

In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Avan Xero Plus
Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus
Xero Plus Single Battery
₹46,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
800 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
50-60 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,80983,250
Ex-Showroom Price
52,80969,684
RTO
06,105
Insurance
07,461
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1351,789

