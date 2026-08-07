In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] in 2 colours. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] has a range of up to 50.0. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan xero plus [2018-2022]
|Passion pro
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 46,900
|₹ 65,740
|Range
|50.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|68.21 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-