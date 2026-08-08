In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] in 2 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] has a range of up to 50.0. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan xero plus [2018-2022]
|Maestro edge 110
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 46,900
|₹ 62,750
|Range
|50.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|110.9 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-