hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesAvan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs Maestro Edge 110

Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs Hero Maestro Edge 110

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] in 2 colours. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] has a range of up to 50.0. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avan xero plus [2018-2022] Maestro edge 110
BrandAvan MotorsHero
Price₹ 46,900₹ 62,750
Range50.0-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 V-
Engine Capacity-110.9 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022]
Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022]
Xero Plus Single Battery
₹46,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg130 kg
Length
1800 mm1843 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1261 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg112 kg
Width
680 mm715 mm
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm-
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
800 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
50-60 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 Kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringUnit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
No-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
3 Speed Mode- (Low, Medium, High), Saftey Parking Brake Sensor, Rear Tail Box, Open Glove Box with Hook, Lockable Battery compartmentCombination Lock, Smart Sensor Technology With PGM Fi
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
NoDigital
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,80973,543
Ex-Showroom Price
52,80962,750
RTO
05,020
Insurance
05,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1351,580

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
The newly introduced colour option on the Hero Maestro Edge has been named Scarlet Red.&nbsp;
Hero Maestro Edge 110 gets new colour options for festive season
22 Oct 2021
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
The BYD Atto 2 slots below the Atto 3 in the global market.
BYD Atto 2 spotted testing in India again
8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers