In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] or Hero HF 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF 100 Price starts at Rs. 59,489 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF 100 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] in 2 colours. Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] has a range of up to 50.0. The HF 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs HF 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan xero plus [2018-2022]
|Hf 100
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 46,900
|₹ 59,489
|Range
|50.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|97.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-