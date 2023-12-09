Saved Articles

Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus vs GT Force Flying

In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or GT Force Flying choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Avan Xero Plus
Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus
Xero Plus Single Battery
₹46,900*
Flying
GT Force Flying
Lead Acid 48V
₹54,338*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
800 W250 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
50-60 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,80957,685
Ex-Showroom Price
52,80954,338
RTO
00
Insurance
03,347
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1351,239

