In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or GT Force Drive Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis
In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or GT Force Drive Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus Price starts at 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the GT Force Drive Pro Price starts at 67,801 (ex-showroom price).
Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus in 2 colours.
The Avan Xero Plus mileage is around kmpl.
Drive Pro has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge.
...Read More
Read Less