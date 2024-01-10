In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Essel Energy GET 7 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Essel Energy GET 7 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus Price starts at 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Essel Energy GET 7 Price starts at 42,500 (ex-showroom price). Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus in 2 colours. Essel Energy offers the GET 7 in 1 colour. The Avan Xero Plus mileage is around kmpl. GET 7 has a range of up to 30 - 40 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less