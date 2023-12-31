Saved Articles

Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus vs Essel Energy GET 1

In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Essel Energy GET 1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

Avan Xero Plus
Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus
Xero Plus Single Battery
₹46,900*
*Last Recorded Price
GET 1
Essel Energy GET 1
11AH Li
₹37,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start
Motor Type
BLDCBrush Less DC
Motor Power
800 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
50-60 km/charge30 - 40 km/charge
Max Speed
45 Kmph25 Kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,80937,500
Ex-Showroom Price
52,80937,500
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,135806

