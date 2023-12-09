In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or EeVe Your choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or EeVe Your choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus Price starts at 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the EeVe Your Price starts at 49,900 (last recorded price). Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus in 2 colours. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. The Avan Xero Plus mileage is around kmpl. Your has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less