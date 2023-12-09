In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Bajaj Platina 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Bajaj Platina 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus Price starts at Rs 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs 59,245 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Platina 110 engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus in 2 colours. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. The Platina 110 mileage is around 72.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less