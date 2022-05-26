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HomeCompare BikesAvan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs CT100

Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs Bajaj CT100

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs. 40,730 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CT100 engine makes power & torque 8.48 bhp @ 7000 rpm PS & 9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] in 2 colours. Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] has a range of up to 50.0. The CT100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs CT100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avan xero plus [2018-2022] Ct100
BrandAvan MotorsBajaj
Price₹ 46,900₹ 40,730
Range50.0-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 V-
Engine Capacity-115.45 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022]
Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022]
Xero Plus Single Battery
₹46,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
CT100
Bajaj CT100
KS Alloy
₹40,730*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Length
1800 mm1945 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm1235 mm
Kerb Weight
62 kg115 kg
Width
680 mm752 mm
Front Brake Diameter
180 mm130 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
800 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
50-60 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 Kmph-
Body Type
Electric BikesCommuter Bikes
Rear Suspension
Coil SpringSpring-in-Spring (SNS), 100 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
TelescopicHydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm Travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
No-
EBS
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
3 Speed Mode- (Low, Medium, High), Saftey Parking Brake Sensor, Rear Tail Box, Open Glove Box with Hook, Lockable Battery compartment-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
No-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
52,80961,563
Ex-Showroom Price
52,80952,832
RTO
03,169
Insurance
05,562
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1351,323

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