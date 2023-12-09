In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus or Bajaj CT100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus Price starts at Rs 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj CT100 Price starts at Rs 40,730 (last recorded price). On the other hand, CT100 engine makes power & torque 7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.34 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus in 2 colours. Bajaj offers the CT100 in 6 colours. The CT100 mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less