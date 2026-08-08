In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] or Avan Motors Avan Trend E choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 46,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] up to 50.0 and the Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110.0. Avan Motors offers the Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] in 2 colours.
Avan Xero Plus [2018-2022] vs Avan Trend E Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan xero plus [2018-2022]
|Avan trend e
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Avan Motors
|Price
|₹ 46,900
|₹ 56,900
|Range
|50.0
|110.0
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|48 V
|Charging Time
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