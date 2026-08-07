In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Zelio Gracy choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Gracy Price starts at Rs. 62,434 (ex-showroom price).
Avan Trend E vs Gracy Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Gracy
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 62,434
|Range
|110.0
|-
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|8-10 Hours