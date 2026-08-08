Avan Trend E vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.