In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at Rs. 44,385 (ex-showroom price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the Yuvee has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour.
Avan Trend E vs Yuvee Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Yuvee
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 44,385
|Range
|110.0
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|8-10 Hours