In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
Avan Trend E vs Shiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Shiga
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 51,115
|Range
|110.0
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|60 V
|Charging Time
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