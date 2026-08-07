In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Warivo Motors Smarty choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Avan Trend E vs Smarty Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Smarty
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 74,300
|Range
|110.0
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.