Avan Trend E vs Queen SX Comparison

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 75,300 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge.