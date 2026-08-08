Avan Trend E vs Enduro Comparison

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge.