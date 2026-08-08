Avan Trend E vs XL Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avan trend e Xl Brand Avan Motors Viertric Price ₹ 56,900 ₹ 70,000 Range 110.0 60-70 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V 26 Ah Charging Time - 4-5 Hrs.

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Viertric XL choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Viertric XL Price starts at Rs. 70,000 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the XL has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.