In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eSpa Li Price starts at 54,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110 km/charge and the Ujaas eSpa Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eSpa Li in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less