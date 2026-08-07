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HomeCompare BikesAvan Trend E vs Scooty Pep Plus

Avan Motors Avan Trend E vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110.0. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Avan Trend E vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avan trend e Scooty pep plus
BrandAvan MotorsTVS
Price₹ 56,900₹ 65,514
Range110.0-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 V-
Engine Capacity-87.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Avan Trend E
Avan Motors Avan Trend E
Trend E Single Battery
₹56,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Length
1750 mm-
Width
680 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
800 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Max Speed
45 Kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring SuspensionCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
ABS
No-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Single battery-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 24 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,90076,694
Ex-Showroom Price
56,90065,514
RTO
05,241
Insurance
05,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2231,648

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