In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Avan Trend E engine makes power and torque 800 W & 16 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. Avan Trend E has a range of up to 110.0. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Avan Trend E vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 73,340
|Range
|110.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-