Avan Trend E vs Lithino 2.0 Comparison

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Tunwal Lithino 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 71,990 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the Lithino 2.0 has a range of up to 70-85 km/charge.