Avan Trend E vs Yaarii [2022-2024] Comparison

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Trinity Motors Yaarii [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the Yaarii [2022-2024] has a range of up to 75 km/charge.