In 2024 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Avan Trend E vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avan trend e
|Rafiki zl3
|Brand
|Avan Motors
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 56,900
|₹ 84,855
|Range
|110.0
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.