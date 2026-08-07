Avan Trend E vs Mitra Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avan trend e Mitra Brand Avan Motors Trinity Motors Price ₹ 56,900 ₹ 73,999 Range 110.0 75 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V 48 V Charging Time - 3-5 Hrs.

In 2026 Avan Motors Avan Trend E or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avan Motors Avan Trend E Price starts at Rs. 56,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (last recorded price). The range of Avan Trend E up to 110.0 and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge.